The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Lowered to $44.00 at SunTrust Banks

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENSG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $1.94 on Monday, hitting $37.49. 6,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,779. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,849.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,188 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,251.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $50,063.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,750.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863 and sold 3,250 shares worth $164,439. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

