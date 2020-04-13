Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits One Day Volume of $122,881.00

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $122,881.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005664 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

