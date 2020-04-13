TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Position Trimmed by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,004 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 4.7% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.85. 10,380,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,579,696. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.74. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.59.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

