Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tokio Marine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Tokio Marine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKOMY opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09. Tokio Marine has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

