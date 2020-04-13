Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of TTC opened at $65.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.48. Toro has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Toro by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Toro by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

