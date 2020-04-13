Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.53. Trade Desk posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $330.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.13.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.76. 2,467,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.32. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $323.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total value of $21,319,554.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,374 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,311.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,928 shares of company stock valued at $30,094,921 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $94,282,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $66,781,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,750,000 after acquiring an additional 244,577 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 271,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after acquiring an additional 127,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1,043.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 111,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

