Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,035 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 400% compared to the average volume of 1,007 put options.

ALLT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,758. The company has a market cap of $336.92 million, a PE ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 0.66. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Allot Communications from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

