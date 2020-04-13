TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get TransEnterix alerts:

Shares of TRXC opened at $0.41 on Friday. TransEnterix has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $33.22.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

In related news, Director Andrea Biffi acquired 151,219 shares of TransEnterix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $187,511.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,675.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRXC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TransEnterix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,739,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 116,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransEnterix by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 456,881 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in TransEnterix by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TransEnterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransEnterix (TRXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.