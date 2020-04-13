Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Transocean reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIG. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Transocean by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 830,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,273,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $882.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.65.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.