TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives $42.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBK traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $998.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.33%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

