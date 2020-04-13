Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $1.62 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The mining company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.18.

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 158,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $352,314.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 173,700 shares of company stock valued at $373,354.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 244,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7,238.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 488,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 543,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trilogy Metals (TMQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.