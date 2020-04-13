Trinity Industries Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 76.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of TRN stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.76. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

In other news, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $2,535,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,700.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,880,885 shares of company stock valued at $38,925,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.