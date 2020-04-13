TRON Market Capitalization Hits $821.02 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, Bitfinex, Bit-Z and LATOKEN. TRON has a total market capitalization of $821.02 million and approximately $1.20 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.02772750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00216408 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 56.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000705 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, IDCM, IDAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, LBank, Cryptomate, Exrates, Coinrail, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Exmo, CoinFalcon, Koinex, OpenLedger DEX, OKEx, Allcoin, Kucoin, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Cryptopia, Hotbit, Rfinex, Trade Satoshi, Zebpay, CoinEx, Braziliex, Coinnest, BitFlip, ChaoEX, Huobi, Bibox, Tidex, BTC-Alpha, DigiFinex, Kryptono, DDEX, RightBTC, DragonEX, Stocks.Exchange, Bithumb, Tokenomy, Coindeal, CoinBene, Ovis, Liqui, Livecoin, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Binance, OEX, Fatbtc, Bitbns, CoinTiger, CoinEgg, Neraex, Mercatox, Liquid, LATOKEN, Bitfinex, YoBit, OTCBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.