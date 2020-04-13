TrueChain (TRUE) Achieves Market Cap of $19.76 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003697 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Bithumb, ZB.COM and OKEx. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $19.76 million and $35.30 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00054452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.14 or 0.04379957 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014897 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009638 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003498 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM, OKEx, Bithumb, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.