TSE:AND (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$27.50 at CIBC

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$24.50 to C$27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AND. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TSE:AND from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TSE:AND from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

TSE:AND stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$25.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,413. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.27. The stock has a market cap of $973.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77. TSE:AND has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company offers healthcare services in the areas of logistics and distribution, packaging solutions, ground transportation, air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery.

