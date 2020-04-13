TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TTMI. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TTM Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,829.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $338,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,273 shares of company stock worth $439,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,920,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,049,000 after purchasing an additional 398,307 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,245,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,888,000 after buying an additional 456,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,120,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,968,000 after purchasing an additional 117,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 483.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,657,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,485 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $18,431,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

