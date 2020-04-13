Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $8.54 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $31.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.00 million and a PE ratio of -6.83.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.49% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

