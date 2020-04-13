Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TWST. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $953.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $35.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $216,268.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,614.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,859 shares of company stock valued at $752,412. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

