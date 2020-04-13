U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,004,882. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.