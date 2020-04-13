U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 2.90% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $25,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $128.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

USPH stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.34. The stock had a trading volume of 157,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.46 million, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.54. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $338,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

