Ubex Reaches One Day Volume of $713,166.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Ubex token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Fatbtc, Hotbit and BitForex. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $829,452.20 and approximately $713,166.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ubex has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00054452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.14 or 0.04379957 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067261 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014897 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009638 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,181,908,753 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, LBank, Bilaxy, YoBit, BitMart, IDEX, BitForex, BTC-Alpha, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.