UBS Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €94.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.90 ($90.58) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €71.83 ($83.52).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR:DHER opened at €62.88 ($73.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.64. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €34.86 ($40.53) and a fifty-two week high of €81.62 ($94.91).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.