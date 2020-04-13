UBS Group Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €117.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SIE. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.71 ($133.38).

Shares of FRA SIE opened at €81.34 ($94.58) on Thursday. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €82.27 and its 200-day moving average is €103.39.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

