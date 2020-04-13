UBS Group Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $265.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.96% from the company’s previous close.

BABA has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TH Capital upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.25.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.36. 2,281,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,671,514. The firm has a market cap of $499.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

