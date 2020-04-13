Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lessened by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,447 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 4.3% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $146.83. 181,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,634,907. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.59.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

