United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

URI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of United Rentals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.17.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI stock opened at $107.71 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,999,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 33,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.