United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 516.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 24,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 55.5% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 13,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,733,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818,818. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.66.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

