UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 16.25-16.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $16.25-16.55 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $264.13 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.91.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

