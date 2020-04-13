Uranium Participation (TSE:U) PT Raised to C$5.50

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Uranium Participation’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

TSE U opened at C$4.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09. Uranium Participation has a 12-month low of C$3.12 and a 12-month high of C$4.59.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.46). As a group, research analysts predict that Uranium Participation will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Participation Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

