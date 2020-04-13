Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Shares of UE opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.58. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

