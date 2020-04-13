US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a hold rating and issued a $3.90 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on US Xpress Enterprises from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.16.

NYSE:USX opened at $3.84 on Friday. US Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.47.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. US Xpress Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 14,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $71,341.44. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 22,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

