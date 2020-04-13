USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires 33,112 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 100,339.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,112 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 454.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $2.15 on Monday, reaching $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,303. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.80. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

