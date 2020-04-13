USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,395 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,426,490,000 after purchasing an additional 264,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after purchasing an additional 813,201 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,268,691 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $781,457,000 after purchasing an additional 316,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,429,036 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $475,244,000 after purchasing an additional 58,125 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,662 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $352,913,000 after purchasing an additional 499,635 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.12.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $105.80. 3,717,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,742. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,063 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

