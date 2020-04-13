USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires New Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. Newmont Goldcorp accounts for about 1.2% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $528,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $2,071,584. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.77. 11,241,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,452,574. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $60.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

