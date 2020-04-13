USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires Shares of 12,351 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,262. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

