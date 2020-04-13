USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires Shares of 22,692 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,692 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $6,779,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Lennar by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,535.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,719,000. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,443,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

