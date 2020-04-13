USA Financial Portformulas Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 342.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $1,692,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $85,447,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.73. 1,242,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,328. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. Entegris Inc has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.