USA Financial Portformulas Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 2.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded down $8.47 on Monday, hitting $258.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $314.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.83.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

