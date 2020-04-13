USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys 46,154 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 923,080.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,154 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 487,917 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 155,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 45,907 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PHM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,512,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

