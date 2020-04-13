USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 134,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 557.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 207,493 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 56.0% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 530,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 190,516 shares in the last quarter.

IAU traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 50,713,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,245,041. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $16.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

