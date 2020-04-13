USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 79,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.3% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,311,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 629.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,611,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,931 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,961,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,144,368. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

