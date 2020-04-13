USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.3% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,183,000 after buying an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded up $4.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $517.02. 774,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,159. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $519.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $462.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.03.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.52, for a total value of $346,273.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,614.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total transaction of $4,680,438.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,453,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,061 shares of company stock worth $13,063,688. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

