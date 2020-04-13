USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys Shares of 7,061 Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $778,675,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,153,000 after buying an additional 824,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,014,000 after purchasing an additional 737,631 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,715. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.14.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.