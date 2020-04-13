USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys Shares of 9,457 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 10.0% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.32. 1,857,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,827,588. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $111.71 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

Several analysts have commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.73.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

