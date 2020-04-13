USA Financial Portformulas Corp Cuts Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 24.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KSU. UBS Group cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.53.

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

