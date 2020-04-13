USA Financial Portformulas Corp Decreases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.24. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.35.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598 over the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

