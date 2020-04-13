USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.7% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.93.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.25. 32,626,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,220,404. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.70 and a 200 day moving average of $272.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,172.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

