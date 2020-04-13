USA Financial Portformulas Corp Increases Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS boosted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.59.

FMC stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.63. 875,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

