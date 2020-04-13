USA Financial Portformulas Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 309.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,562 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 88,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,466,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,620. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 555,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,436,751. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $247,331.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,707 shares of company stock valued at $851,957. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

