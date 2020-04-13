USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $1.52 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 207.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $844,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,624 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,827. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

NYSE:MCO traded down $10.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.09. The company had a trading volume of 936,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,606. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $287.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

